When are restaurants opening in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai? Here’s what we know so far

People who are missing dining outside have a good reason to cheer up. The restaurants and bars in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra are all set to open from the first week of October.

With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants.

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur via video conferencing.

The state government will soon finalise the standard operating procedure (SOP) and only thereafter will a formal approval will be issued. "The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned. A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the official statement quoted Thackeray as saying.