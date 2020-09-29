Mumbai: Western Railway opens new six-metre-wide FOB at Bandra station

The work of the six metre wide FOB at Bandra station was completed on September 28. "This new FOB will be of great convenience to passengers as it connects all platforms of the station including east to west through MCGM Skywalk on the west side," WR said in a statement.

"The new FOB is 80 meters long and its width is 6 meters. This FOB has been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs 5 crore. It is constructed at the place of Old Middle Truss FOB which was declared unsafe in the Audit report of the survey conducted by IIT Bombay. The work on this FOB was started after dismantling the old 4.5 m width FOB in April 2019," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, WR said.

Sumit Thakur further said that this FOB is the most heavily used FOB at Bandra station as it connects all platforms including east to west through MCGM Skywalk on the west side. "Hence, this FOB has been constructed adjoining to the existing 6m wide FOB, and now with the commissioning of this FOB, the total width of middle FOBs in Bandra has become 12m which will also help in maintaining social distancing even in rush hours, he said.

The Western Railway in a statement said that it has completed construction work of FOB's, skywalks Road Over Bridges (ROB) during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Western Railway has commissioned six new FOBs and 6 old FOBs have been dismantled during the lockdown period.