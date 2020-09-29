Western Railway to open 2 new offices for staff and public safety

Mumbai: To avoid crowding at a single working place, the Western Railway has decided to open two new offices in Bandra and Santacruz for its employees. Railway officials said the main objective of starting a new office is to reduce the impact of Covid-19 at a single place. The Central Railway is exploring the opinion of satellite offices in Thane and Kalyan railway stations.

This comes after the issue was raised by employees and different workers' unions about the safety and travelling issues of the employee.

On Monday, WR started staggered office timings for its 22,000 employees. They also opened their office in Virar for its employees who have come to Mumbai Central and Churchgate for work.

“With this initiative, we will be able to reduce the crowd at one place and employees do not have to commute to Churchgate railway station for work. Within a week a new office will be open at Bandra near the station and in Santacruz in a community hall. These new offices will also have the staggered shift timings from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm,” said GVL Satyakumar, DRM, WR. Each office will have only 10%.

Senior railway officials from the CR said there is no point of using staggered office timing as they are running special trains for its employees. However, staggered office timing will only benefit if BMC and other offices go for staggered timings, then the load on local trains will be reduced.

“We are also looking for satellite offices in the north region of CR, there are thousands of employees from the outer parts of the suburbs like Karjat, Kasara, Titwala Ambernath for these employees we are exploring an option for new offices in Thane or Kalyan,” he said.