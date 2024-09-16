Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro 3 Phase 1 To Be Opened By September-End, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that the first phase of Metro 3, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, will be operational by the end of September. The second phase is expected to be completed within the next year.

Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 kilometers, is a vital north-south corridor designed to enhance connectivity across Mumbai. It will connect six commercial suburbs, 30 office areas, 12 educational institutions, 11 major hospitals, 10 transport hubs and both of Mumbai’s airports. This extensive network aims to notably reduce travel time across the city.

Additionally, Shinde laid out his ambitious plan to make Mumbai slum-free by constructing at least three million low-cost homes. He revealed that the state government has partnered with several government agencies to achieve this goal.

Efforts To Reduce Real Estate Prices In Mumbai

During an informal media interaction at his official residence, Varsha, Shinde emphasized that increasing the housing stock, as recommended by NITI Aayog, is key to reducing real estate prices in Mumbai. He mentioned that agencies like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been engaged to push forward slum rehabilitation projects that have been delayed for years. These agencies will collaborate with private developers for construction activities.

Ramabai Nagar Development Project

One notable project is the redevelopment of Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar, led by MMRDA, where around 17,000 tenements will be built to relocate slum dwellers. Shinde highlighted that residents of the area are being compensated with substantial rents while their current tenements are vacated for redevelopment. Other government bodies have also been tasked with leveraging their expertise in housing development.

Invoking the NITI Aayog's goal of building three million affordable homes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Shinde reiterated his vision to make Mumbai slum-free, a dream originally envisioned by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who had set a target of constructing four million homes. In the first phase of this initiative, two lakh affordable houses are already in progress. Private builders are being incentivized with reduced premiums, from 15% to 5%, to encourage participation in the project.

What Did CM Shinde Say On Worli Candidate For Assembly Polls?

Shinde also hinted at the inauguration of several infrastructure projects ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. When asked about his party's candidate for Worli, a constituency currently held by Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde indicated that a few candidates have already been shortlisted for the seat.

He further mentioned that the assembly elections are likely to be conducted in two phases in mid-November, and seat-sharing discussions among the Mahayuti alliance members are progressing well. Shinde assured that a fair and inclusive formula for seat-sharing will be finalised within the next 8-10 days.