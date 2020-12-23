Good news for Mumbaikars: Maha govt issues circular allowing water sports, amusement parks to resume operations

As part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra, the state government headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackery has allowed water sports as well as activities like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume.

A government circular, dated December 21, said all norms of social distancing and precautions to check the spread of COVID-19 will have to be followed during these activities.

Water sports, other like water activities including Naukavihar (boating) will be allowed to function provided the same are outside the containment zone, it said, adding that the SOP for the same will be issued by the Home (Ports) Department.

"Entertainment/amusement parks including indoor entertainment activities, tourist places will be allowed to function provided the same are outside containment zones," the circular further said, adding that the SOP for the same will be issued by the Tourism department.

Both the Ports Department and Tourusm Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Government of India. All forms of social distancing and precaution to prevent Covid-19 as prescribed in previous orders shall be followed.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government declared night curfew from 11 pm to 6 pm in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new COVID-19 variant detected in the UK.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 19,02,458. The death toll in the state stands at 48,876.