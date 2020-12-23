Mumbai: Police conduct checks at various locations as part of night curfew; Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

The Mumbai police on Tuesday night conducted checks at various locations in the city to strictly implement the night curfew imposed since December 22, amidst the huge global scare over a new strain of Covid-19 virus detected in the UK.
The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK. As per the state government directive, the curfew will be will be enforced in the financial capital between 11 pm and 6 am.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state.
According to an official statement, Thackeray also asked the authorities to make wearing face mask compulsory. He issued the instructions while interacting with all the divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners, and district police officers.
He also instructed officials to impose fines on those who do not wear mask. "Spread awareness among the people anew on wearing a mask, washing hands, and maintaining physical distancing. Make them aware of the threat," the statement said quoting the CM.
Thackeray reviewed the current COVID-19 situation, the precautions to be taken in view of the new variant of coronavirus, and vaccination preparation, the statement said. State Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope also took part in the meeting.
"The state (government) machinery has worked hard to prevent COVID-19. But (we) cannot afford to be complacent in the light of the new variant of the coronavirus. We will need to work harder," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.
The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure adequate stock of oxygen, ventilators, and medicines and also arrange for isolation facilities. He asked the task force on COVID-19 to study treatment methods in the light of new variant of the virus. Thackeray also instructed officials to get in touch with people having co-morbidities and ask them to take the required precautions.
(Inputs from PTI)
