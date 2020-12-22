Mumbai: From night curfew to quarantine norms for fliers - Here's all you need to know about new COVID-19 restrictions

In a huge dampener ahead of the Christmas-New Year festivities, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the reimposing of night curfew from December 22, amidst the global scare over the new strain of COVID-19 being detected in the UK.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government has beefed up its defences to tackle the situation, including imposing a night curfew in the jurisdiction of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and 26 other civic bodies for the next 15 days -- from December 22 till January 5. As per the state government directive, the curfew will be will be enforced in the financial capital between 11 pm and 6 am.

What led to the night curfew?

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting at his official residence Varsha here in the light of the situation in the UK.

The BMC commissioner I S Chahal, while addressing a press conference, said the lockdown was put in place as people were found violating COVID-19-related norms at pubs, night clubs and restaurants during recent raids. The civic chief said since November-December is wedding season, there were several complaints about 700 to 800 guests gathering at several marriages, thus violating COVID protocols.