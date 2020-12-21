Mumbai: BMC releases quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; here is the full list

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday announced precautionary measures amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in the United Kingdom.

The government announced a night curfew from December 22 to January 5 across all municipal corporations in the state and also decided to impose mandatory institutional quarantine for all passengers from all over Europe and the Middle East for 14 days after landing at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a list of quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from UK.

Here are the guidelines:

1. All the passengers arriving from UK, directly or through indirect flights should be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.

2. lf the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, then he will be shifted directly to Seven Hills Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

3. On arival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will be conducted during 5th to 7th day at the hotels at the cost of the quarantined passengers. If the report of the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after 5 to 7 days with the advice of 7 days mandatory home quarantine. lf the test result is found positive but asymptomatic then he will be continued in the same hotel in quarantine or in the COVID-19 hospital till 14 days.

4. Arrangements to be made by BEST to transport all the passengers coming from UK by direct or indirect flights to the hotels.

5. Arrangements of approximately, 800 rooms will be required immediately on 21st December 2020 for passengers arriving from U.K. The charges of the hotels will be borne by the passengers as per the choice of hotels.

6. The passports of all the passengers will be deposited with the hotel and returned at the time of discharge from the hotel quarantine.

7. PPE kits to be provided to immigration officers as well as everyone working on the airport by Mumbai international Airport Ltd.

8. The arrangement for the testing of these passengers to be made through linking of private laboratories to the quarantine hotels and the same will be charged to the passengers.

9. Collector MSD will monitor the operations and depute suitable teams for its monitoring.

10. These guidelines are applicable to all passengers arriving at Mumbai lnternational Airport from UK, irrespective of their further travel plans.