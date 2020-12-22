COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Government issues order on commencement of night curfew till January 5

The Maharashtra government has issued an order for night curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm and 6 am.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “Night curfew will be in force from December 22, 2020, till January 5, 2021, from 11 am to 6 am in all the limits of the Municipal Corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions.”

Further, Kumar said if the district collector of any district is of the view that imposition of the night curfew in his respective district jurisdiction will reduce the transmission of the virus, he is hereby authorised to do so after obtaining his (read chief secretary) permission.

Kumar has insisted that all norms of social distancing and precaution to prevent COVID-19 should be followed.

More than five people cannot assemble outside during the curfew. However, offices, taxis, cars and auto rickshaws are allowed to operate at night following the existing norms.

All travellers arriving at Mumbai airport from European countries and the Middle East would be placed under institutional quarantine.

The travellers are allowed to leave for their homes upon completion of the quarantine period. Also, RT-PCR COVID-19 test for these travellers would be taken on the fifth or the seventh day.