Good news for Maharashtra govt employees! Salary hike soon, as Eknath Shinde accepts State Pay Reforms Committee report

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Good news for Maharashtra govt employees: Salary hike soon, as Eknath Shinde accepts State Pay Reforms Committee report | File pic
There will be a new year bonanza for Maharashtra government employees as they will get a salary hike after the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted State Pay Reforms Committee headed by the former additional chief secretary KP Bakshi.

As per the cabinet’s decision, the errors in salaries of many cadres will be eliminated as this will benefit a large number of government offices and employees. The government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 240 crore. The revised pay scale will be sanctioned hypothetically from January 1, 2016.

The actual financial benefit will be given from the first day of the month in which the government order is issued.

According to the recommendations of the Central Seventh Pay Commission, there was a demand from the officers and employees regarding the revision of the salary structure of the state government and other employees. Accordingly, the state government had formed the State Pay Reforms Committee headed by the former additional chief secretary Bakshi on January 17, 2017. The committee considered 3739 demands received from officers and employees and held discussions with various departments in January and February 2019.

