Jobs for 1.4 lakh candidates available in India's emerging 5G sector

India's two leading telcos are racing ahead to emerge as top 5G providers, and this triggered a surge of more than 33 per cent in employment from the telecom sector last year. As Airtel and Jio both hope to achieve full pan-India coverage for their 5G networks by the end of this year, the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) is set to ensure placement for 1.25 lakh candidates in 5G related jobs.

New professionals will be able to hone their skills at 50 new training labs and centres of excellence (CoEs), before benefiting from a five-year pact between the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT Hyderabad and TSSC. Joint projects will focus on skills in emerging technologies like 5G, AI and its use cases as well as internet of things (IoT) and cloud.

Hubs will be operational at ITIs and top universities, to train professionals for 5G technology, which can boost the Indian economy by $450 billion till 2040. The TSSC also hightlighted that the placements are meant to address an accute shortage of 1.4 lakh professionals.