 Ganeshotsav 2025: NSS Volunteers Of SCOE Celebrate Eco-Friendly Festival With Orphanage Children In Kharghar
Ganeshotsav 2025: NSS Volunteers Of SCOE Celebrate Eco-Friendly Festival With Orphanage Children In Kharghar

Ganeshotsav 2025: NSS Volunteers Of SCOE Celebrate Eco-Friendly Festival With Orphanage Children In Kharghar

The NSS unit of Saraswati College of Engineering (SCOE), Kharghar, recently organized a special visit to an orphanage, celebrating birthdays and festivals with the children. The day-long program included dance, games, and cultural activities, bringing joy and togetherness to the children and volunteers alike.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
SCOE NSS volunteers celebrate Ganeshotsav with orphanage children through eco-friendly visarjan and sapling plantation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The NSS unit of Saraswati College of Engineering (SCOE), Kharghar, recently organized a special visit to an orphanage, celebrating birthdays and festivals with the children. The day-long program included dance, games, and cultural activities, bringing joy and togetherness to the children and volunteers alike.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan

A key highlight of the event was an eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan conducted by the volunteers, aimed at spreading awareness about environmental conservation.

Promoting Green Practices

To further promote sustainability, saplings were planted on the orphanage premises.

article-image

Fostering Social Responsibility

The event not only filled the day with cheerful smiles but also strengthened the sense of social responsibility among the students. It concluded with a collective pledge by the volunteers to spread happiness and protect nature.

