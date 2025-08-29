Ganeshotsav 2025: NSS Volunteers Of SCOE Celebrate Eco-Friendly Festival With Orphanage Children In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The NSS unit of Saraswati College of Engineering (SCOE), Kharghar, recently organized a special visit to an orphanage, celebrating birthdays and festivals with the children. The day-long program included dance, games, and cultural activities, bringing joy and togetherness to the children and volunteers alike.
Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan
A key highlight of the event was an eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan conducted by the volunteers, aimed at spreading awareness about environmental conservation.
Promoting Green Practices
To further promote sustainability, saplings were planted on the orphanage premises.
Fostering Social Responsibility
The event not only filled the day with cheerful smiles but also strengthened the sense of social responsibility among the students. It concluded with a collective pledge by the volunteers to spread happiness and protect nature.