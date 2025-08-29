Ganeshotsav 2025: 19,567 Idols Immersed In Thane; Eco-Friendly Practices Gain Popularity

Eco-friendly Ganpati immersion rises in Thane with artificial ponds, special tanks, and mobile facilities in 2025 | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane: A total of 19,567 Ganpati idols were immersed across the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits during the first one-and-a-half days of visarjan till 12 midnight on Thursday. Of these, 11,695 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (POP), while 7,781 were made of Shadu clay.

Civic officials also confirmed that more than 15 tons of Nirmalya (flowers, leaves, and garlands) were collected for eco-friendly processing.

Eco-Friendly Immersion Initiative Sees Uptick

TMC officials said devotees celebrated Ganeshotsav with enthusiasm and increasingly opted for artificial ponds set up by the civic body under the “eco-friendly immersion” initiative.

ठाणे महापालिका क्षेत्रातील दीड दिवसाच्या गणेश मूर्तींचे विसर्जन गुरूवारी भक्तीमय वातावरणात संपन्न झाले. यावर्षी महापालिका क्षेत्रात दीड दिवसांच्या १९५६७ गणेश मूर्तींचे विसर्जन झाले. त्यापैकी ११६९५ मूर्ती पीओपीच्या होत्या. तर, ७७८१ मूर्ती शाडू मातीच्या होत्या. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SxKthgIedW — Thane Municipal Corporation - ठाणे महानगरपालिका (@TMCaTweetAway) August 29, 2025

Compared to last year’s 8,700 immersions in artificial lakes, this year the number rose sharply to 12,970. At the Khadi immersion ghat, immersions dropped from 6,520 last year to 3,382 this year. Similarly, immersions at special tanks rose from 1,621 in 2024 to 2,613 in 2025.

Idol Acceptance Centres

A total of 495 idols were given at the civic body’s idol acceptance centres, while 107 idols were immersed through the mobile immersion system, which was expanded across all nine ward committees this year.

Civic officials clarified that, as per a High Court directive, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, while taller idols are permitted in natural water bodies. Despite repeated requests from devotees to allow immersion in rivers and lakes, officials urged compliance with eco-friendly alternatives.

Nirmalya Processing and Waste Management

Manisha Pradhan, TMC’s Chief Environment Officer, said the civic body is processing sludge and sediment from artificial ponds, as per the action plan set by the Pollution Control Board. Meanwhile, all collected Nirmalya has been sent to TMC’s biocomposting units at Kolshet, Kausa, and Ritu Park.

The organic material will be converted into compost, while non-biodegradable components such as plastic and thermocol will be segregated and sent for recycling. Officials noted that plastic content in Nirmalya has decreased compared to last year.

Immersion Data (2025 vs 2024)

* Artificial ponds (24 locations): 12,970 (8,700 last year)

* Khadi immersion ghats (9 locations): 3,382 (6,520)

* Special tanks (77 locations): 2,613 (1,621)

* Mobile immersion system (15 units): 107 (27)

* Idol acceptance centres (10): 495 (245)

* Total: 19,567 (17,113 last year).

Mobile Immersion Facility

This year, mobile immersion vehicles were deployed in all nine ward areas. Each vehicle operates from 12 noon to 10 pm, allowing devotees to immerse idols in portable tanks. The schedule has been published on the TMC website under “Environmentally Friendly Ganpati Immersion Arrangement 2025” and on the Harit Visarjan app.

For the past two years, TMC has also arranged small tanks in addition to artificial lakes. The number of such facilities has been expanded from 49 last year to 77 this year.