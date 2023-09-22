Ganesh Utsav-2023: Mira Bhayandar Bids Adieu to Over 9,000 Idols on Day 3, with 985 Eco-Friendly Immersions So Far | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The twin-city has shown more of its eco-friendly side, as a significant number of Lord Ganesh devotees prefer eco-friendly immersions. Although the number of artificial ponds has been reduced, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received an encouraging response to its eco-friendly preparedness, witnessing a significant rise in the number of immersions in the two facilities.

According to official statistics, 902 out of the 8,307 idols of the beloved Elephant-headed God were immersed in the two artificial ponds created by the civic administration on the second day of the Ganesh-Utsav festival in the twin-city on Wednesday. The third day saw a total of 738 immersions, with 83 idols immersed in artificial ponds, bringing the total number of eco-friendly immersions to 985. So far, the twin-city has bid farewell to 9,045 idols of Lord Ganesha.

Apart from the two artificial ponds, the twin-city has a total of 24 immersion points, including creeks and natural water bodies. However, officials from the public works department claimed that partitions had been built inside 12 lakes for idol immersion.

Environmentalists and nature lovers have suggested that the MBMC should not only increase the number of artificial ponds across various parts of the twin-city but also consider honoring devotees who opt for eco-friendly mud idols and inspirational themes. However, the number of artificial ponds for eco-friendly immersions has been reduced to two, and the civic administration has also decided to scrap the idea of setting up idol collection centers due to excessive expenses. Apart from the 323 idols of Goddess Gauri, which are immersed on the sixth day, the total number of Lord Ganesh idols that graced the twin-city reached the 18,950 mark during Ganesh Utsav last year, indicating a 10 percent average rise every year and the necessity of eco-friendly farewells to control the unabated pollution of natural water bodies.