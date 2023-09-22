 Navi Mumbai: 9871 Ganpati idols Immersed By NMMC At 161 Sites
Of the total immersions, 7211 household idols and 25 public mandals were immersed at 22 natural immersion sites. Similarly, a total of 2628 household idols and 7 public mandals idols were immersed at 139 artificial immersion sites.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

One and a half days after Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a total of 9871 Ganpati idols were immersed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in a hassle free manner across the city. The civic body has made arrangements for immersion at 161 immersion sites including 139 artificial ponds.  

The immersion of one-and-a-half-day old statues of Lord Ganesh was completed in a devotional atmosphere on September 19.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, NMMC has made elaborate arrangements at all the immersion sites.

Of the total immersions, 7211 household idols and 25 public mandals were immersed at 22 natural immersion sites. Similarly, a total of 2628 household idols and 7 public mandals idols were immersed at 139 artificial immersion sites.

