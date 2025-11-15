Ganesh Naik Slams VVMC Over 'Mini Hall' Theatre, Orders Completion In Two Months’

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik on Saturday inspected the long-stalled theatre project in Nalasopara and expressed anger over its tiny size, questioning VVMC officials and directing them to complete the work within two months.

The proposed theatre of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in Nalasopara has remained stalled for the last 10 years. On Saturday, Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik visited the site during his ‘Janata Darbar’ tour and was visibly furious after seeing the incomplete and unusually small structure. “Do you call this a theatre?” he asked officials sharply, remarking that it looked more like a “mini hall.” He instructed the civic body to finish the project within the next two months, ahead of the elections.

Vasai is known for its rich historical and cultural heritage, with numerous literary and cultural events held throughout the year. Yet, the city does not have a single municipal theatre, forcing citizens to travel to Mumbai or Thane for performances. Earlier, four separate municipal councils governed the region, making such construction difficult. After their merger into the VVMC in 2009, residents were assured of a modern theatre. However, actual work began only in 2016–17, when tenders were floated for construction in Cheda Nagar, Nalasopara West. One contractor received a ₹15-lakh construction contract, while another was awarded ₹38 lakh for beautification. The project was supposed to be completed in 2018, but nearly a decade later, it remains unfinished.

During the inspection, Executive Engineer Pradeep Pachange struggled to respond to Naik’s questions about the prolonged delay. The Minister also advised officials to visit other cities to understand what a proper theatre should look like.

Naik later inspected the site of the VVMC’s proposed hospital in Achole. He expressed satisfaction that all hurdles had been resolved and assured that the hospital would be operational within the next two years.