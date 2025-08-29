Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Airlines Join Celebrations As IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Carries Bappa, Air India Serves Modaks To Passengers

Mumbai: As the rhythmic beats of dhol and the fragrance of modaks fill the air during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the celebration is making its way into the skies as Indian airlines embrace the festive flair. While IndiGo’s expat CEO carried Ganpati Bappa’s idol in his arms to be placed in the airline’s corporate office, Air India served complimentary modaks to their customers and Fly91 distributed laddoos to its passengers sharing a slice of joy thousands of feet up in the sky.

In a country where festivals are a vital thread in the social fabric, Indian airlines are no longer just carriers but also the custodians of culture, finding innovative ways to bring festive warmth to their passengers. To mark the widely celebrated Ganeshotsav festival, airlines indulged themselves in the festive spirit and also shared the joy with their customers.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline according to market share, brought Bappa to its renewed ifly learning centre. Bappa’s aagman ceremony was no less than a visual treat as the airline’s expat CEO Pieter Elbers carried the idol in his arms to be placed at the centre with the employees and crew joining the celebration with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Elbers, in a LinkedIn post, shared the pictures of the arrival ceremony and expressed that he enjoys being a part of these great traditions and the celebrations, positivity and loud chants today really immersed all of them. He added that IndiGo has been welcoming Lord Ganesha for three years.

“This morning, we welcomed Lord Ganesha at ifly, our learning centre where the spirit of IndiGo is created. Just like Bappa removes obstacles, may we overcome every challenge together and achieve great heights as a team. As we welcome Lord Ganesha to IndiGo, these 3 days will see drumbeats, lots of modak, homemade food, blessings, love and joyous cheers,” the post read.

In a different way of celebrating the same festival, Air India shared the joy of celebrations with its customers by offering them complimentary modaks at the airline’s lounges at Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore airports. Various guests took to social media to share the heartwarming gesture by the airline before they boarded their flights.

Vivek Singh, a flyer expressed gratitude to Air India on X and wrote, “Thank you Air India for the kind gesture and modak on this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi,” while another passenger named Prakash Shukla also shared a picture with a caption, “Sweet Welcome at Air India lounge. Much appreciate the gesture by the airline.”

Goa-based regional carrier Fly91 distributed special laddoos to its customers in the sky at 22,000ft. It had also announced additional flights on its Pune-Sindhudurg-Pune route, which sees a lot of demand during Ganeshotsav. “Ganesh Chaturthi found its way to our skies. With laddoos, our cabin crew shared a sweet taste of tradition with our passengers, turning their journey into a celebration. This was a reminder that even at 22,000 feet, festivals bring us closer together,” said a spokesperson.