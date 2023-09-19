Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha In Mumbai (Watch) |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today. Fadnavis was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha along with his wife, daughter and other family members.

"I would like to extend warm wishes to the devotees of Lord Ganesh in Maharashtra, India and in the world on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi...I would pray to Lord Ganesh that he gives us the strength to put a check on the hurdles our state and the nation face...It's a pleasant coincidence that today we are witnessing 'Shri Ganesha' of the new Parliament building...," said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the media.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family offers prayers on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/dgN2b1EUDr — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

#WATCH | Mumbai: "I would like to extend warm wishes to the devotees of Lord Ganesh in Maharashtra, India and in the world on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi...I would pray to Lord Ganesh that he gives us the strength to put a check on the hurdles our state and the… pic.twitter.com/8kuLOqkGl2 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

CM Shinde Welcomes Lord Ganesha At Mumbai Residence

Earlier this morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on Tuesday. CM Shinde welcomed Bappa at his Mumbai residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Visuals surfaced on the internet show CM Shinde performing Ganesh aarti, alongside his wife.

Shortly after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, CM Shinde interacted with the media personnel present at his residence. "I extend greetings to all Ganesh devotees. I was in J&K yesterday, people were celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I pray that the 'Vighnaharta' removes all obstacles before the people of Maharashtra," said CM Eknath Shinde while greeting everyone.

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। विघ्नहर्ता-विनायक की उपासना से जुड़ा यह पावन उत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में सौभाग्य, सफलता और संपन्नता लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! pic.twitter.com/h3u3ltDcVH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023

PM Modi Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day-long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi began today. Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In another 'X' post, he wrote, "Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!".

