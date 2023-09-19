Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha At Mumbai Residence (Watch) |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers to Lord Ganesha on Tuesday. CM Shinde welcomed Bappa at his Mumbai residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Visuals surfaced on the internet show CM Shinde performing Ganesh aarti, alongside his wife.

Shortly after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, CM Shinde interacted with the media personnel present at his residence. "I extend greetings to all Ganesh devotees. I was in J&K yesterday, people were celebrating Ganeshotsav at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I pray that the 'Vighnaharta' removes all obstacles before the people of Maharashtra," said CM Eknath Shinde while greeting everyone.

CM Shinde's Visit To J&K

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the Ganeshotsav Mandal in Lal Chowk on Monday. This is a place where the local Marathi Sonar community has been celebrating the festival for the past 24 years.

Shinde, who was on a two-day visit to Kashmir since Sunday, prayed to Lord Ganesha to remove all 'vighnas' (obstacles/hindrances) in Jammu & Kashmir and for prosperity to all. Previously, the Marathi community in Srinagar used to celebrate Ganeshotsav festival at their homes, but for the past 24 years, they have had a public celebration at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Lal Chowk in which even the local Muslim communities participate in large numbers.

The visiting CM and Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha attended a progamme to felicitate 73 senior citizens through Sarhad, and unveil a 72-ft Tricolour for the Indian Army at Chhanigund, and release the Marathi translation of Gen. Ved Prakash Malik's book, entitled 'Kargil Ashcharyacha Dhakka Te Vijay'.