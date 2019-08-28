Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: GSB Seva Mandal takes insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore

With just four days to go, Ganesh Mandals are bracing up for long queues of devotees. One of the popular Ganpati pandals of Mumbai is Guru Ganesh Seva Mandal or GSB Mandal which sees crowds of devotees. This year, the Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King Circle, has taken an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore.

According to DNA, the mandal has even taken care of its devotees as every visitor will have total coverage of Rs 20 crore. In 2017 and 2018 the mandal had an insurance cover of Rs 264.25 crore and Rs 265 crore respectively. GSB Seva Mandal has received its highest-ever insurance cover for its pandal, idol, ornaments, volunteers, and workers too. The insurance covers all form of attacks including those caused by terrorists or riots. Even the fruits, vegetables and grocery have been covered along with 2,200 plus workers/volunteers. Personal accident cover for volunteers and others is for Rs 224.90 crore, which forms the biggest part of the total insurance money.