Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Auspicious time for Ganesh visarjan on 1.5, 3, 5, 7 days and Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival begins on Shukla Chaturthi which is the fourth day of the waxing moon and ends on Anant Chaturdashi which is the 14th day of the waxing moon period. Ganeshotsav is celebrated with full enthusiasm throughout India. But the saddest part of the festival is the Ganesh visarjan (immersion) – the time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. The idols that are worshipped during the festival are immersed in water bodies. Celebrations end after 1.5, 3, 5, 7, 10 or 11 days. Though the saddest part the occasion is celebrated with full enthusiasm. The 11-day festivities of Ganeshotsav comes to an end on Anant Chaturdashi. The streets of the city are occupied with people dancing to the beats of the drums. Chants of ‘Ganpati bappa morya, pudcha varshi luvkar ya!’’ is filled in the air. It is believed that after immersion, Lord Ganesha return to Mount Kailasha to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Here we provide you with auspicious timings of Ganesh visarjan:

Ganesh Chaturthi day visarjan (same day) – September 2, 2019

Visarjan can be done on the same day of sthapana i.e. on Ganesh Chaturthi day. The concept is less popular.

Afternoon Muhurta: 1:55 pm to 6:38 pm

Evening Muhurta: 6:38 pm to 8:04 pm

Night Muhurta: 10:55 pm to 12:21 am (September 3)

Early Morning Muhurta: 1:47 am to 6:04 am (September 3)

One and a half day visarjan (1.5 days) – September 3, 2019

Morning Muhurta: 12:20 pm to 1:55 pm

Afternoon Muhurta: 3:29 pm to 5:03 pm

Evening Muhurta: 8:03 pm to 9:29 pm

Night Muhurta: 10:55 pm to 3:12 am (September 4)

Three days Ganesh Visarjan (3 days) – September 4, 2019

Morning Muhurta: 6:04 am to 9:12 am and from 10:46 am to 12:20 pm

Afternoon Muhurta: 3:28 pm to 6:36 pm

Evening Muhurta: 8:20 pm to 12:20 am (September 5)

Early Morning Muhurta: 3:12 am to 4:39 am (September 5)

Five days Ganesh Visarjan (5 days) – September 6, 2019

Morning Muhurta: 6:05 am to 10:46 am

Afternoon Muhurta: 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm and 5 pm to 6:34 pm

Night Muhurta: 9:27 pm to 10:53 pm and 12:20 am to 4:39 am (September 7)

Seven days Ganesh Visarjan (7 days) – September 8, 2019

Morning Muhurta: 7:39 am to 12:19 pm

Afternoon Muhurta: 1:52 pm to 3:25 pm

Evening Muhurta: 6:31 pm to 10:52 pm

Night Muhurta: 1:46 am to 3:13 am (September 9)

Early Morning Muhurta: 4:40 am to 6:07 am (September 9)

Anant Chaturdashi (11 days) – September 12

Morning Muhurta: 6:08 am to 7:40 am and from 10:45 am to 3:22 pm

Afternoon Muhurta: 4:54 pm to 6:27 pm

Evening Muhurta: 6:27 pm to 9:22 pm

Night Muhurta: 12:18 am to 1:45 am (September 13)