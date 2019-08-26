Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: These are the dos and don'ts for Ganpati mandals

For the time, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has issued a set of “dos and don'ts” for city Ganpati mandals. BSGSS has issued the instructions to keep a check on violations by organisers.

According to the Indian Express, the samiti published the guidelines after a meeting with Mumbai Police earlier this month. Among the guidelines are — warning against exceeding noise pollution levels and to consider playing devotional songs in place of film remixes belted out by hired DJs during the 10-day-long festival.

Naresh Dahibavkar, who heads the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti told the leading daily, “Last year, I received phone calls from parents of volunteers at mandals who had been booked by police for violating noise pollution norms. Having an FIR against you, spoils job and academic prospects. No one should put their future in jeopardy over a 10-day festival. To make mandals aware of noise pollution norms and safety precautions, we published the guidebook for the first time in our history.”