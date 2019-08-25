Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to make modaks and other Prasad

Culinary Craft, Powai, Mumbai

Started by mother, housewife and ‘mompreneur’ Sajida Khan, the Culinary Craft studio in Powai, Mumbai, will host a “Modak Special” class on August 30, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Priced at Rs.3500 person, the class will teach students how to make season specials such as old-fashioned ukadiche modaks, fried modaks, rawa, mawa and chocolate modaks. The emphasis during the class will be on “going back to tradition,” as Khan puts it.

“The modak-making class will be fun and festive. Nowadays there is so much stress on fusion food in the market. We wanted to stick to tradition and take people back to their roots.” One can play around with modak recipes, and Khan says nuts like sea-green pistachios can be added to mawa modaks to give them that extra dash of flavour. Hence one has a variety of recipes to choose from while offering ‘naivedya’ to the lord.