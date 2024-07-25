From Online Romance To Reality: Sanam's Journey To Pakistan After Virtual Marriage |

Mumbai: Thane Police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad(ATS), Intelligence Bureau(IB) and other security agencies have interrogated a 23-year-old woman from Thane who traveled to Pakistan with a fake passport and visa based on forged documents to marry her lover.

According to official sources, Nagma, also known as Sanam Khan, revealed that she married Babar Bashir Ahmed, who is based in Rawalpindi, online before moving to Pakistan with her daughters.

Sanam Khan, alias Nagma, revealed that she had applied for a visa at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi in May this year. When the Pakistani High Commission questioned her purpose for visiting Pakistan, she disclosed her relationship and intentions to marry Ahmed. However, her visa application was denied by the Pakistan High Commission.

Nagma’s mother, Hajra Parvin, revealed that an official from the Pakistani High Commission informed them they could not obtain a visa without an official invitation from Pakistan. They then communicated this issue to Ahmed.

Following suggestions, the couple decided to get married online, believing that the marriage certificate would facilitate the visa approval. On May 24, the online marriage was conducted with Ahmed in Rawalpindi, accompanied by some people and a maulana, while Nagma, her mother, her daughters, and friends were in Delhi.

Later, Ahmed sent a copy of the Nikah certificate to the Pakistani High Commission, based on which they received the visa. And Nagma, along with her daughters, traveled from Delhi to the Wagah Border on May 26 and entered Pakistan.

According to Parvin, Nagma divorced her husband Maksud Ali in 2015 and subsequently changed her name to Sanam Khan. Before obtaining the passport and visa, she informed the Vartak Nagar Police Station in Thane. Nagma clarified to the police that she had changed her name to Sanam Khan after the divorce in 2015 and was unaware that she would later fall in love with a person from Pakistan and apply for a passport.

Further investigation revealed that upon reaching Rawalpindi, Nagma and Ahmed held a small marriage ceremony with close family members. After spending four to five days in Rawalpindi, the couple visited a mosque in Islamabad and then approached an agent for a one-year visa extension for Nagma and their daughters, citing marriage as the reason. Nagma received a 60-day visa extension, while her daughters were granted a one-year extension.

The couple then moved to Abbottabad, where Nagma, alias Sanam Khan, stayed with Ahmed’s relatives for almost a month before returning to India.