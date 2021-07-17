From Carter Road sea front to Bandstand... Bandra West Residents’ Association has beautified several public space

Without wasting time, they began to build a walkway from the shore through the mangroves, to the ship. Now the residents needed help quickly. They got together and with the help of the press publicised their concerns. Bandra residents together with other concerned groups, took the case to court. The court ruled in favour of the petitioners. The next hurdle was to ensure that the oil and sludge from the ship should be removed from the ship and carried away before the vessel was dismantled, instead of being allowed to flow out into the ocean. This was successfully achieved.

Now that the Bandra residents had come together, it was time to take up the issue of saving our waterfront. P K Das, eminent architect, had formed the Waterfronts Beautification Association and was happy to begin with Carter Road and Bandra Band Stand. Shabana Azmi, our MP at the time, got involved and from her MP (LAD) funds she provided the much-needed finance for building the promenade. The Bandra West Residents’ Association (BWRA) was registered with the charity commissioner in 2000. The BWRA had committed residents on board like Darryl D’Monte, Roshan Dhaboiwalla, Suren Kaushik, and George Menezes, to name a few. The work was finally completed, and BWRA’s key objective of saving a valuable public space, became a reality when it opened, with a grand carnival in January 2002.