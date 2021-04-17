Varied measures Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA) has taken for the betterment of the area

The Gateway of India and its surroundings have seen the development of Mumbai from a straggly string of seven islands to the megapolis it is today. And, maybe, the early residents of that portion of Colaba were the Kolis (Kola Bhat) and the Arab seamen who inhabited the wharves (Al Omani Island as it was once called), but today's residents are the members of what is known as CHCRA or the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association.

The Association was founded in the year 2015 when a few local and active citizens got together and realized that there are various challenges to be faced in the area that need to be addressed with each passing year. The objective of the association was to hold the elected members responsible and accountable. Colaba, especially the area around Taj Palace Hotel and Apollo Bunder as well as bylanes along Mere Weather Road (Boman Cawasji Boman Behram Marg), has several heritage buildings which are iconic. Besides, says Subhash Motwani President of the CHCRA, "We wanted to maintain transparency with what we do for the citizens of our area and as the area comprises of residents as well as commercial establishments, the commercial establishments are sometimes able to “manage” authorities, and the residents stand neglected."The founding members of the Association were Subhash Motwani, Pervez Cooper, Meher Sanjana and Rahul Parulekar. The meaning of the acronym is:

Clean: Transparency and to keep the surroundings “clean” or garbage and nuisance free.