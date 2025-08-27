Mumbai: Portion Of Ramabai Apartment In Virar East Collapses, Several Residents Feared Trapped Under Debris; Video

A portion of the Ramabai Apartment in Virar East collapsed late Tuesday night, leaving several residents feared trapped under the debris. | X @ANI

Palghar: A portion of the Ramabai Apartment in Virar East collapsed late Tuesday night, leaving several residents feared trapped under the debris.

Rescue Teams Work Through Night

Eyewitnesses estimate that around 15 to 20 people may still be inside. Rescue operations are underway with teams from the fire brigade, police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working through the night to locate survivors.

So far, two people have been injured and five individuals have been pulled out alive and rushed to VVCMC Hospital for treatment. No fatalities have been reported as of yet.

Authorities have evacuated the adjoining wing of the building as a precautionary measure while engineers assess the structural safety of the remaining sections.

Rescue personnel said operations are expected to continue until every trapped person is accounted for.