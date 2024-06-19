'Friend Wasn't Sitting In Car': Viral Post Of X User Explaining Why Maharashtra Cliff Accident Was Actually A 'Pre-Planned Murder'

X

A day after the tragic incident in which a 23-year-old woman lost her life after she mistakenly pressed the accelerator of a car while reversing and fell off the cliff in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a post on X went viral claiming that the incident was not an accident but a "pre-planned murder."

In the post, X user @ACID_ _CHEL claimed that the whole incident seemed like a conspiracy to kill the woman. The user raised serious questions on the incident asking why the man wasn't sitting next to the driver while teaching the woman how to drive. He also claimed that the person recorded the tragic death so that nobody could find him suspicious.

“The objective of the murder can be an insurance claim or extramarital affair. The murderer chose the perfect place, the cliff. Down from it survival chances are zero. The murderer is asking the woman to reverse by what logic u ask new driver to reverse on the cliff,” the user wrote further.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when the woman's friend was recording a reel while she was driving the car in reverse gear.

As per reports, the deceased woman, identified as Shweta Survase did not know how to drive and was learning it for the first time.

The details of the incident, have raised questions in the minds of many who are baffled at the fact that why Survase's friend Shivraj Mule took her to a cliff and gave her the vehicle to drive near a cliff knowing that she did not know how to drive it.

In the video of the incident which went viral on social media, Survase can be seen rotating the wheel as the car was in reverse gear. Moments later, the vehicle picked up speed and plunged into the valley as her friend behind the camera screamed.

A 23-year-old woman, Shweta Survase, tragically lost her life in #ChhatrapatiSambhajiNagar, #Maharashtra, while making a social media reel.



She was driving near Dutt Dham Temple to Ellora caves without knowing how to drive.



Her friend, Shivraj Mule, recorded her reversing the…

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley," a police official told news agency PTI.