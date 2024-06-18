VIDEO: 23-Yr-Old Dies After Car Plunges Into 300-Ft Valley While Filming Reel In Sambhaji Nagar |

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident that took place in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar, a 23-year-old woman died after her car plunged into a 300-ft valley while she was making a reel while driving. This incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the scenic Suli Bhanjan area. A video of the unfortunate incident has surfaced on the internet.

Accident Took Place While Filming Reel

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased has been identified as Shweta Deepak Survase, aged 23 from Hanumannagar in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Shweta had reportedly gone to the Dattdham temple in the Suli Bhanjan area. While driving, she attempted to make a reel. Her friend, Shivraj Sanjay Mule was filming her.

Shweta Pressed Accelerator Instead Of Brake, Led To Tragic Fall

In the process of driving, she accidentally engaged the reverse gear and her foot pressed the accelerator, causing the car to speed backward and plunge into a deep valley. The car was totally damaged by the fall.

Shweta died instantly in the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. They retrieved the car from the valley and took the woman to Khultabad Rural Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. The absence of a protective barrier contributed to the tragic accident.

Protective Wall Could've Averted Tragedy

The Dattdham temple area in Suli Bhanjan is known for its scenic beauty, which is further enhanced during the monsoon season, attracting many devotees and tourists. Shweta, too, was captivated by the beauty of the area and decided to make a reel on her mobile phone. Reports citing local residents point out that if there had been a protective wall or iron railings around the temple area, this unfortunate incident might have been prevented.