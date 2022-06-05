Free Press interview: Bharat Swach Abhiyan 2022 award goes to Kalpataru Waterfront society, Panvel

It is correctly said that cleanliness is next to godliness. It is very important to keep your surroundings clean. For a long time in our country, people have been littering everywhere and not keeping their surroundings clean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan mission on July 26, 2014.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Purushottam D Talekar, chairman of Kalpataru Waterfront, Panvel, opened up about taking measures to ensure that Panvel emerged as one of the cleanest cities in Maharashtra.

He said, "State government of India gave us the first prize for best and clean society. We got the same on 16th May, 2022. We were always into keeping our society clean. Bharat Swach Abhiyan was started by the Modi government. As a part of good cleaning, this initiative was started by Mahanagar Palikas all over India. Kalpataru Waterfront society was nominated and so we participated."

Talekar further said, "We have organic waste which we segregate and make fertilisers. We use them for the garden and the remaining we sell. We tell everyone to keep garbage separate. Solid and liquid waste is segregated. We have STP plants; we don't have drainage so we recycle wastewater."

The chairman further quipped, "Sewage treatment plant is on 24 hours as we have 30 pumps. It helps in the pressure of water."

Read Also NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day