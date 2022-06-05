NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day

Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day June 5, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will plant 1000 Buddha Bailey bamboo saplings at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai garden in Nerul. Buddha Bailey Bamboo has green leafy flowers.

The leafy bamboo is known as an air purifier as it releases more oxygen into the air. Birds also prefer this tree for building nests. This will reduce the noise pollution caused by the large number of vehicles coming and going on Palm Beach Road and will also create a green fence.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijit Navi Mumbai, more than two lakh saplings have been planted in the last 2 years.

Similarly, around 1. 23 lakh native species of trees have been planted in the nature park at Sector 14 Koparkhairane in the same way as the urban forest creation in Miyawaki style in sector 28 Nerul and this is the largest urban forest project in the country.