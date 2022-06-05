e-Paper Get App

NMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day June 5, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will plant 1000 Buddha Bailey bamboo saplings at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai garden in Nerul.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of World Environment Day June 5, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will plant 1000 Buddha Bailey bamboo saplings at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai garden in Nerul. Buddha Bailey Bamboo has green leafy flowers.

The leafy bamboo is known as an air purifier as it releases more oxygen into the air. Birds also prefer this tree for building nests. This will reduce the noise pollution caused by the large number of vehicles coming and going on Palm Beach Road and will also create a green fence.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijit Navi Mumbai, more than two lakh saplings have been planted in the last 2 years.

Similarly, around 1. 23 lakh native species of trees have been planted in the nature park at Sector 14 Koparkhairane in the same way as the urban forest creation in Miyawaki style in sector 28 Nerul and this is the largest urban forest project in the country.

Read Also
World Environment Day: Sadhguru reveals lesser-known facts about soil
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNMMC to plant over 1000 bamboo trees at Jewel of Navi Mumbai on World Environment Day

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad gang-rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding

Hyderabad gang-rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID positive, for second time

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Sisodia slams BJP, AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Sisodia slams BJP, AAP holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Special Public Prosecutor files list of witnesses before court

Gauri Lankesh murder case: Special Public Prosecutor files list of witnesses before court

Environment Awareness and Cleanliness Week: Cleaning commences at Powai Lake

Environment Awareness and Cleanliness Week: Cleaning commences at Powai Lake