Fraudulent ₹2000 Note Exchange: Versova Resident Cheated with Fake ₹500 Notes, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Since the decision to withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation, incidents of cheating involving the same denomination have been consistently reported. This time, a fraud case has emerged in the Versova area, where a person was deceived while attempting to deposit money at the bank. The accused handed over a bundle of papers wrapped in a handkerchief, claiming they were giving five hundred rupee notes. The Versova police have registered an FIR in the case and initiated a search for the culprits.

According to the Versova police, the complainant, Umesh Sonawane (19), was instructed to go to the bank on Monday to exchange twenty Rs 2000 notes. Sonawane went to the Bank of Baroda branch in Andheri West with the notes. While waiting in the queue to exchange the notes, two individuals ahead of him asked Sonawane to fill out a deposit slip. However, Sonawane, who is not educated, refused to do so.

Fake note exchange opportunity pitched

Upon refusing to fill out the slip, the accused realised that Sonawane could fall victim to their scheme. Shortly after, the accused informed Sonawane about a note exchange opportunity and took him outside the bank premises. They claimed they would provide him with the desired notes. They then led Sonawane some distance away from the bank and handed him a handkerchief, saying it contained Rs 1.80 lakh in Rs 500 notes. They instructed him to take out Rs 40,000 and return to the bank with the remaining notes in the handkerchief.

After receiving the handkerchief, the accused left with Rs 40,000, but when Sonawane opened it, he found only a bundle of papers inside. Sonawane had recently arrived from his village and had secured a job as a helper at a jeweler's shop, where the shop owner had asked him to exchange the notes.

Umesh Sonawane filed a complaint about this fraud with the Versova police. In response, the police have registered an FIR under sections 34, 406, and 420 of the IPC and launched an investigation into the matter.