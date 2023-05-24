Indore: No rush, no panic, people exchange Rs 2000 notes smoothly in banks

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the day-1 of ‘Demonetisation 2.0 ‘, very few people turned up at most banks to exchange

or deposit Rs 2000 currency notes. Customers deposited or exchanged up to 20 notes without any ID proof.

Sunil Dhaka, lead district manager (LDM) informed that there are over 625 branches of all banks including Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), private and cooperative sector in the district.

“There was no panic, and everything went smoothly and customers exchanged or deposited their Rs 2000 notes without hindrance,” Dhaka said, adding that there is no compiled data of the number of notes exchanged or deposited as banks have been asked the RBI to report directly to it.

Naveen Modi, national joint secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), informed that in the most of the banks the exchange up to 20 notes was made without any kind of identity proof. Those who have PAN can deposit as many notes as they like.

Rush was seen in very few branches

LDM Dhaka informed that there were reports about rush in Santha Bazar branch of Bank of India, YN Road branch of Axis Bank and some other banks. He said that there is enough time of up to September 30 of this year to deposit or exchange the notes.