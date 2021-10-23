Madhya Pradesh: Mahim Mishra feted with India's Regional PR Awards 2021

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahim Mishra from Madhya Pradesh got India's Regional PR Awards 2021. He got this award in the category of Best Crisis Communication.

The winners of the first edition of India's Regional PR Awards 2021, 40 Under 40, were announced recently.

IRPRA awards were broadly classified into 8 categories namely Award for excellence in CSR, Leading PR campaign for Start-ups category amongst others. These categories of awards were further classified into five zones East, West, North, South, and Central primarily to recognise the talent from across India.

The first edition of IRPRA witnessed applications from over 24 states and 360 applicants from the country. These awards are a medium to appraise and acknowledge the commendable job these PR professionals have performed over the years.

The winners of IRPRA 2021 were selected by an esteemed jury panel comprising of renowned public relations professionals and experts, journalists, Corporate Communication specialists such as Roy Paul (Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand Custodian, Adani Group), Kavita Lakhani (Director Operations- Weber Shandwick), Samir Kapoor, Director Adfactors PR, Jaydip Chowdhury (Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications- Deepak Group), Archana Muthappa (Corporate Communications Consultants), Charu Raizada (Council Member, WICCI PR & Digital Marketing), CJ Singh (Communication Strategist, Brand Consultant, Podcaster, Author & Founder CEO of CorePR), Sunitha Subramaniyan (Communications and Digital Marketing, TAFE), Krishma Solanki (Director Corporate Communication Publicis Media, Publicis Group), Atul Takle (Senior Advisor, PR 24x7), Mukesh S Singh (News Editor cum Chief Reporter, The Hitavada), Bhaskar Majumdar (Head-Corporate Affairs, Communications, CSR, Digital, EGIS India) amongst others.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 01:18 AM IST