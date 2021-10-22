Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl from Gujarat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rape accused, who was on the run for a few months, was arrested by the police from Gujarat on Friday. The accused had abducted the girl from Aerodrome area and he had kept her at his place in Bihar.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that accused named Mohan Rai had abducted the girl from the area and he had kept her at his place in Jhinguri village in Bihar a few months ago. The police had raided his village and recovered the girl but the accused was not there. The girl was handed over to her family members.

After the statement of the girl, the police added sections of abduction, rape and POCSO act. On the basis of the mobile phone of the accused, the police found his location in Gujarat. The police collected information and reached there and arrested the accused.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Property brokers must get RERA registration

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:12 PM IST