FPJ Legal: State task force formulates guidelines for door-to-door vaccination, government to decide in a week

The bench recorded that “prima facie the task force is proceeding in the right direction. We leave it to the task force to explore room for incorporating some more points that it would be beneficial for the elderly and bedridden. The bench noted that the state would be in a position to spell out the where it would allow door-to-door vaccination within a week, and adjourned the hearing for a week.

In an earlier hearing the state had submitted that the state-appointed task force was working out a policy for allowing home vaccination for those who aren't able to go to the center.

"The task force is drafting the SOP. In fact the state health minister Rajesh Tope had made an announcement on this two days ago. It would have provisions for the family to give consent for the probable impact of the jab. Even the family doctor will have to give in written that the citizen needs to be vaccinated," Shastri had submitted.