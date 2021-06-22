FPJ Legal: State task force formulates guidelines for door-to-door vaccination, government to decide in a week

Mumbai: Maharashtra state on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni that the state task force had formulated guidelines for door-to-door inoculation and had submitted the same to the government yesterday. The state through additional government pleader Geeta Shastri sought a week’s time for the government to take a decision.
The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Dhruti Kapadia seeking door-to-door vaccination for the elderly and bedridden citizens. The state is yet to share the guidelines, which the bench noted and said that the guidelines would be shared with the parties in the present proceedings once the state approves it.
The bench recorded that “prima facie the task force is proceeding in the right direction. We leave it to the task force to explore room for incorporating some more points that it would be beneficial for the elderly and bedridden. The bench noted that the state would be in a position to spell out the where it would allow door-to-door vaccination within a week, and adjourned the hearing for a week.
In an earlier hearing the state had submitted that the state-appointed task force was working out a policy for allowing home vaccination for those who aren't able to go to the center.
"The task force is drafting the SOP. In fact the state health minister Rajesh Tope had made an announcement on this two days ago. It would have provisions for the family to give consent for the probable impact of the jab. Even the family doctor will have to give in written that the citizen needs to be vaccinated," Shastri had submitted.
