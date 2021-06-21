FPJ Legal: Maharashtra govt will have to explain why an officer with 'shady past' was reinstated, CBI tells Bombay HC



"We cannot see this case with some isolated events. We have to look at it overall. Right from the letter written by Parambir Singh till the orders of the HC," he added, while emphasising on the observations made by CJ Datta in his April 5 orders while noting the seriousness of the allegations against Deshmukh.

"Are we (CBI) not under a mandate to probe what prompted the transfers? What promopted the then home minister to have an access to an API level cop (Waze)? How was an officer of such a low rank had an easy access to the home minister and his official residence? All this needs to be probed," Mehta argued.

The Solicitor General further pointed out from the letter written by Singh to CM Uddhav Thackeray, wherein he has claimed that Deshmukh contacted several officers from city police force without keeping him (Parambir) in the loop.

"This itself raises doubts over reinstatement of Waze. Shouldn't the CBI probe as to why was an officer with a 'shady past' brought back after 15 years and why was he given important cases to probe?" Mehta argued.

As far as Rashmi Shukla's issue is concerned, Mehta read out from CJ's orders that advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had submitted before that bench that the state has closed the enquiry in the contentions made by Shukla in her report alleging intervention of ministers in transfers.

"The state now say it is probing against Shukla. But they aren't probing the contentions made in her report but are only investigating the fact as to how the report got leaked. The state has booked Shukla under Official Secrets Act," Mehta argued, adding, "We aren't on that point. We have nothing to do as to how the report got leaked. We want to probe that report."

Matter is adjourned till Wednesday for Dada to respond.

