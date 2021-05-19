Mumbai: Bombay HC sits late into night to hear Maharashtra govt's plea seeking to quash CBI FIR against Anil Deshmukh

After sitting for over 12 hours, hearing matters virtually, the Bombay High Court bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Surendra Tawade took up for hearing the Maharashtra government’s plea seeking to quash certain parts of the CBI’s FIR against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, late on Wednesday night.

The HC was informed by senior counsel Rafique Dada for the State that the CBI was only asked to probe the alleged corruption case but it was now demanding documents pertaining to the state’s probe against Rashmi Shukla in the phone-tapping case. “They want to pounce on these documents now. They cannot demand these documents as we are already investigating the case. This would only create confusion in the enquiry,” Dada told the bench.

However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the CBI argued that nowhere did the orders passed by the bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta last month, restrict the Central agency from probing other aspects of the corruption case.

The matter was adjourned to Friday.