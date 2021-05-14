FPJ Legal: Even unopposed elected candidates have to furnish election expenses, rules Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a significant ruling that could have a bearing on elections and participating candidates, a division bench of the Bombay High Court of Justices Sanjay Gangapurwalla and Sunil Deshmukh ordered that even candidates winning unopposed in elections will have to submit their election expenses.

The bench went on to note in its order that there was a trend among candidates to file nominations with huge fanfare, processions and even advertisement, all of which need money.

The judges in their judgment said that the provision of filing their election expenses is an important one as it keeps a check on candidates and maintains purity of elections. They further said that the Election Commission (EC) has from time-to-time introduced norms to curb corrupt practices employed by candidates by using money power.