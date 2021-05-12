FPJ Legal: Door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens could have saved several lives, Bombay HC pulls up Centre



Further, Justice Kulkarni pulled up the Union government for filing the same affidavit it had filed before turning Supreme Court, last week.

An irked Justice Kulkarni said, "Mr ASG you need to understand that if you have had started this door-to-door vaccination drive, earlier then so many of prominent citizens, I don't want to name, could have been saved."

"People from all walks of life have died. The most recent deaths, I am speaking of. I believe vaccination could have helped them to some bit," Justice Kulkarni added.

The judge further spoke of additional government pleader J Mattoos, who passed away on Wednesday morning, after contracting the virus, three days ago.

"Today, there is a very sad news for our fraternity as our AGP Mr Mattoos passed away. He was only 58. It's a really sad thing. You need to work up on vaccination drives," Justice Kulkarni said.

At this, Singh told the bench that the Union government would wait and see how the BMC's ward-wise drive works.

Further, Justice Kulkarni pointed out at a photograph used in a local newspaper, showing a huge line of senior citizens all sitting on wheelchairs. "This picture isn't pleasant to our eyes. It's very disturbing to see senior citizens wait like this for hours. They might end up getting infected," the judge said.

Meanwhile, Kapadia sought directives to the authorities to consider inoculating transgenders, people living on streets, beggers etc without insisting them to show their ID cards as most of them wouldn't have one.

The judges have asked ASG Singh to respond to this aspect also.

The matter has been adjourned for further hearing till Wednesday.

