FPJ Legal: Rescue beggars to contain COVID-19 spread among them, Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to consider implementing the anti-begging laws as this would not only help contain the spread of the virus among the beggars but also help in rescuing them.

The bench has also ordered the state to spell out if the provisions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are being implemented for disposing of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, masks and even hand gloves.

"We have seen in the media reports how these kits are being disposed of just outside the hospital gates. There have been several instances wherein the PPE kits are removed and dumped outside the gate and people continue to pass by the disposed of material," Justice Kulkarni told additional government pleader B V Samant.