FPJ Legal: Chandiwal commission expresses dissatisfaction over Param Bir Singh's conduct, warns of issuing non-bailable warrant

The state-appointed one-member judicial commission on Wednesday recorded dissatisfaction over the conduct of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who didn't appear before it despite having been given several chances since July and facing an arrest warrant issued earlier this month.

The commission headed by former Bombay HC judge, Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal was appointed by the state earlier this year, to probe into the Rs 100 crore corruption allegations levelled by Singh against the then state home minister, Anil Deshmukh.

"On August 30, the commission had granted a last chance for Singh to appear. But he didn't appear and thus Justice Chandiwal issued an arrest warrant against Singh on September 7’’ said Bhaiyasaheb Behere, the commission registrar.

As per the bailable warrant, Singh was to appear before the commission on Wednesday.

"He didn't appear as per the warrant. The commission was dissatisfied over this conduct," Behere said, adding, "The warrant issued on September 7 was sent to the DGP office, who asked the CID officials to serve it. The CID sleuths went up to Chandigarh and even searched various places at Mumbai, but he wasn't available anywhere."

Behere further informed that the CID officials were present before the commission on Wednesday. "Now the warrant would again be sent to the DGP office, who would decide as to through whom, should it be served upon Singh," the Registrar said.

‘‘If he fails to appear on the next date i.e. October 6, after receiving the warrant, then he has been ordered to pay Rs 50,000. Also, Justice Chandiwal has warned of issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant next time,’’ he said.

It wouldn’t be out of place to mention that the commission has twice imposed costs of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 on Singh for his failure to appear before it.

It must also be noted that Singh has opposed the appointment and the operations of the commission, claiming that the CBI has already started its probe in the matter and thus the commission need not enquire into the issue.

Singh’s plea to this effect was rejected by Justice Chandiwal last month. He has now challenged the orders before the Bombay high court.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:15 PM IST