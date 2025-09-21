Mumbai: BEST Announces Extra Buses On Routes Connecting Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri Festival From Sept 22 To Oct 1 | X

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has announced that it will operate additional buses on routes connecting to the Mahalaxmi Temple during the Navratri festival. This arrangement will be in effect from September 22 to October 1, 2025, to accommodate the increased footfall of devotees visiting the temple during the nine-day festival.

The extra buses will run on key routes leading to the Mahalaxmi Temple, ensuring smooth and timely transport for pilgrims attending daily prayers and celebrations. The timings and frequency of these buses have been adjusted to match peak hours, helping to manage the rush and provide convenience to commuters across Mumbai during this festive period.

Additional Bus Routes connecting to Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri:

The BEST Undertaking will operate extra buses on several key routes connecting various parts of Mumbai to the Mahalaxmi Temple during the Navratri festival. The buses will run from:

J. Mehta Marg to Kurla Station (West)

Walkeshwar to P. Thakre Udyan (Sewree)

Wadala Depot to Breach Candy Hospital

Byculla Station (West) to Breach Candy Hospital

S.G.M. Chowk (Satrasta) to Breach Candy Hospital

Mumbai Central Depot to Electric House

Colaba Bus Station to Santacruz Depot

Mumbai Central Depot to Shivaji Nagar Depot

P. Thakre Udyan (Sewree) to Mahalaxmi Temple

These additional services aim to ease transportation and ensure smooth travel for devotees visiting Mahalaxmi Temple during the festival days from September 22 to October 1, 2025.

Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi Temples Open Early Morning to Late Evening

At the Mumbadevi Temple, one of the most revered shrines dedicated to the Goddess, the Navratri festival began with the Mangala Aarti at 5:30 am on Monday, followed by darshan for devotees. The Ghatasthapana ceremony was conducted between 7 am and 8 am. Meanwhile, the other temple, the Mahalaxmi Shrine, will remain open daily from 5:30 am to 10 pm for devotees’ darshan throughout the festival.

Special Events:

Deepotsav on Panchami (Friday, September 26) from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Chandi Mahayagya on Navami (Wednesday, October 1) from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm

According to Hemant Jadhav, manager of Mumbadevi Temple, 21 pujaris will perform the Chandi Path every day during the festival. On Panchami, a Deepotsav will be held in the evening, while on Navami, the temple will conduct a grand Chandi Mahayagya. Jadhav also assured that all necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful festival. He encouraged devotees to visit the Mumbadevi Temple in large numbers during Navratri without any fear to seek the blessings of Mata Mumbadevi.

