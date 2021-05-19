FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court bats for reconsideration of admissions in medical education

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Wednesday asked the union government to reconsider the entire admission process of medical emergency in the country as thousands of medical aspirants visit other countries for medical course as they are denied admissions here.

The bench was seized with a clutch of petitions pertaining to Covid crisis in the state. On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing, the bench noted that there have been complaints about shortage of medical staff and more particularly doctors. The bench further pointed out that in an earlier hearing there was a PIL pertaining to shortage of doctors in jails.

Justice Kulkarni accordingly summoned additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who was there on the video conference and told him that the Union government must reconsider the entire admission process in medical education.

"Mr Singh you should understand the need of the hour is to have a more better medical education and admissions particularly," Justice Kulkarni said.

The judge further referred to a case where a student with192 marks got admission in medical course in a good college but the ones with 520 weren't considered because they weren't from a reserved category.

Without making any reference to reservations, Justice Kulkarni said, "Lakhs of students score between 250 to 450 but the system thinks they aren't useful. And resultantly they don't get any admissions."