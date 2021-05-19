Monsoon preparedness: MHADA completes 68% survey of the old cessed building

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) has so far completed 68 per cent of old cessed buildings survey work, done annually before every monsoon.

Of 14,755 cess properties about 9,048 buildings survey has been completed. The remaining buildings' survey will conclude soon, informed Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of the MBRRB on Wednesday in a video press conference. MBRRB is an undertaking of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).



Furthermore, Ghosalkar informed that if any of the remaining buildings are found to be in dangerous conditions then MBRRB has 135 transit tenements reserved for the distressed tenants of such buildings.

In addition, in four zones contractors have been appointed. So that if any building/property requires repairing or shifting of tenants in emergency, the said contractors will conduct the required job.

If tenants living in old cessed buildings witness any untoward accident during monsoon, they can report about it to the MHADA control room for immediate action.

