FPJ Legal: Bombay HC grants journalist Rana Ayyub pre-arrest protection for four weeks in Ghaziabad assault case

The former editor of Tells magazine, Ayyub had petitioned Justice Naik's bench for transit anticipatory bail so that she can approach an appropriate court in UP and seek reliefs there without getting arrested before that.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai for Ayyub submitted before the court that his client didn't post the first and that the video in question had already been viral by the time she posted. He further pointed out that after learning that the video was indeed take and an FIR has been lodged against her, his client had deleted the video from her Twitter handle.

"The only wrong on her part is she posted it without verifying it's genuiness," Desai argued.

The senior counsel further highlighted the fact that his client had recently underwent a surgery of spinal cord and since then is experiencing acute pain in the spine. He accordingly sought at least four weeks time for her to move to a court in UP and seek proper reliefs.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government through a prosecutor told the bench that it had no objection to the pre-arrest relief since the UP police hasn't responded to Ayyub's notice to them about the present proceedings before Justice Naik.