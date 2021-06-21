FPJ Legal: Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to journalist Rana Ayyub over tweet on Ghaziabad case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted transit anticipatory bail to journalist Rana Ayyub for four weeks in connection with a case filed by Ghaziabad police over a tweet on the Loni assault incident in Uttar Pradesh.
A single bench of Justice PD Naik ordered that protection can be granted to Ayyub for a period of four weeks to enable her to approach the appropriate
(This is breaking news. More details awaited)
