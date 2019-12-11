FPJ IMPACT: Maha Govt waives Rs 56 cr stamp duty on loan agreements between MSRDC & lenders

Maharashtra cabinet has waived Rs 56 crore stamp duty proposed by the revenue department on the loan agreements between the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and lenders for the Rs 55,000 crore Mumbai Nagpur Express Way (Samruddhi MahaMarg). FPJ broke the story.

The waiver has been granted to MSRDC as per the provisions in the Maharashtra Stamp Duty Rules and the Registration rules 1908.

MSRDC, which is a nodal agency for the 701 km Samruddhi MahaMarg, in its representation to the government had sought waiver citing that in such loan agreements a maximum of Rs 10 lakh stamp duty is charged. The government accepted MSRDC's argument and wrote off the stamp duty and registration fee.

The revenue department had proposed the imposition of stamp duty and registration charges of Rs 56 crore on loan agreement, facility agreement, common loan agreement, deed of hypothecation, agreement of pledge, deeds of undertaking and assignment, escrow agreement, sponsor support undertaking singed by MSRDC with lenders for the Rs 28,000 crore loan for Samruddhi Marg.