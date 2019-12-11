Cough up Rs 15,558 crore owed to Maharashtra by Centre: Uddhav to Modi govt

On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to the Finance Ministry about the financial emolument owned to the state of Maharashtra. He wrote that as per the Union Budget 2019-2020, the tax devolution to state is Rs 46630.66 crore which is 11.5% more than the amount of Rs. 41952.65 crore received by the state during 2018-19.

He said they had only received Rs 20254.92 crore till October 2019. Uddhav wrote that the state had only received Rs 5635 crore as GST compensation for the first four months. An amount of Rs 8611. 76 crore is due as GST compensation up to Nov 2019.

He further wrote that the state was waiting for its legitimate dues of 15558.05 crore from the Government of India, it’s also suffering due to a shortfall of tax devolution.