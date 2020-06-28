FPJ Fast Facts: Lockdown restrictions for Mumbai post June 30 - here's what we know so far

Even as Maharashtra contends with more than 67,000 active COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that there will be no additional lockdown restrictions that will come into place.

As he put it, after the current phase of lockdown ends on June 30, "we have to keep the word 'lockdown' aside".

The government has already taken steps to implement relaxations in recent days. However, the COVID-19 restrictions will not cease completely.